Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game streaming lineup, classic PS2/PS3/PSP titles, more

Sony has now unveiled the new PlayStation Plus games lineup. Set to launch this summer, Sony has finally decided to revamp its monthly subscription service to combine it with PS Now, putting it more or less on the same page with what Xbox gamers have been enjoying for years now with what is known as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The new PlayStation Plus games will include big-time hits from Ubisoft, Insomniac, FromSoftware, Housemarque, Naughty Dog, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at the launch titles for the new PlayStation Plus ahead of launch next month.

New PlayStation Plus games lineup unveiled

As a reminder, the new PlayStation Plus is a three-tier system with the point of entry essentially including everything PlayStation Plus comes with now at the same price – you can get a better idea of the higher-tier options right here. But for now, let’s jump into the new PlayStation Plus games lineup; so far it’s looking pretty good if you ask me.

Here’s the PS4 and PS5 streaming game catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium plans:

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third Party-Partners

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4 *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Classic Games Catalog – Original PlayStation and PSP

The new PlayStation Plus games lineup will also include loads of classic titles for Deluxe and Premium members to enjoy as well. Sony notes that many of them will also include “improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions” as well new user interfaces, the ability to save your game anytime, and “even rewind the game if you want a do-over.”

Another thing to keep in mind here with the new PlayStation Plus games lineup is that “players who have previously purchased the digital version of select games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5.”

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

| Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic Games Catalog – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third Party Partners

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

New PlayStation Plus games – original PS3 titles

And here’s a look at the original PS3 games that will be available to stream and play on PS4, PS5, and PC. These ones are original, non-remastered versions of PS3 games that are only available to PlayStation Plus Premium members:

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third Party Partners

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Sony will also be adding to the new PlayStation Plus games lineup on a regular basis according to today’s reveal:

PlayStation Plus Essential A monthly refresh will occur on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and both higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games added to the service – same as what PlayStation Plus members get today. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium**/Deluxe An additional monthly refresh will occur in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. The number of games refreshed will vary per month.

Updating…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!