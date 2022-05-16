Membrane Solutions’ personal water filter straws up to 43% off for today only from $6.50 ea.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Membrane Solutions official Amazon storefront is now offering its personal water filter straws at up to 43% off. You can land the 2-pack of Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filters for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. Regularly $22 and more recently up to $24 or more, this is as much as 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. A notable solution in emergency situations and for adventure seekers, its 5-stage filtration system removes “99.99999% of harmful substances” and delivers up to 5,000 liters of cleaning drinking water. Made from food-grade BPA-free plastics, it measures just over 7 inches long and about 1 inch in diameter for simple portability as well. Head below for more deals and details.

If you’re looking to keep the whole family covered, or something of that nature, browse through the rest of today’s Membrane Solutions Gold Box sale for 4- and 6-pack offers. The rest of the deals start from $32 shipped, yielding prices from about $6.50 per straw on the larger multi-packs. Everything is waiting for you right here.

For comparison’s sake, the comparable Life Straw solutions that are one of the most popular options in the space are selling for over $15 a pop right now.

Speaking of camp site and emergency gear, we are also tracking a solid offer on Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station. This morning’s coverage details the 293Wh lithium-ion battery alongside the price breakdown that will leave you with a new 2022 Amazon low at $270 shipped. Just be sure to also check out the latest Anker PowerHouse model that easily its most feature-rich and powerful solution to date.

Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filter features:

Survival Gear for Outdoor Water Needs – If you want to obtain healthy drinking water simply and quickly, you can use this survival gear. The mini and lightweight filtering system are ideal for recreation, hiking, camping. It’s also your good companion for scouting, domestic and international travel, emergency preparedness. Portable & Long Life-Span – This straw filtration at only 7.1” long and 1″ in diameter fits any bottle, cup, or glass. It weighs just 2 ounces and fits in the palm of your hand, pocket, gym bag, backpacks, survival packs and purses. Both ends of Upgrade straw filter are removable for cleaning to extend Longer Lifespan ensures it provides up to 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of drinking water. You can take it anywhere you want conveniently.

