Anker discounts popular iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale from $8

Anker is launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today and in the process discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials. All of the markdowns start at $8 this time around and ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A particular highlight falls to the Anker Nano II 65W GaN II USB-C Charger at $39.99. Down from $50, this is marking the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale on Black Friday and the second-best price yet at 20% off. Packing 65W of power into a handheld form-factor Anker’s latest charger uses GaN II technology in order to deliver MacBook-levels of power in an ultra-small build. On top of being able to dish out the full 65W of juice to Macs and the like, it can handle refueling iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat.

Notable Anker discounts this week:

Alongside all of the smartphone accessories on sale today, we’re also tracking some notable discounts on the Mac side of the brand’s stable. Right now, Anker’s PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam has dropped to one of the best prices yet of $60 to go alongside the more capable USB-C 1080p model at $30 off.

Anker Nano II 65W GaN II USB-C Charger features:

Say goodbye to your old power bricks. Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single tiny charger. Charge a 2020 MacBook Air in less than 2 hours, a MacBook Pro 13ʺ at full speed, an iPhone 13 up to 3× faster than with an original 5W charger, and charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging.

