Greenworks’ regularly $400 Cordless Lawn Mower with two batteries now $260 (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
Green DealswootGreenWorks
Reg. $400 $260

Today only, Woot is offering the  20-inch Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower for $259.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $400 like it is currently fetching at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $140 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also lower than the best price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. This G-max 40V Li-Ion battery mower allows folks to ditch gas and oil setups in a favor of a cleaner more modern system that ships with a 4Ah battery, a 2Ah battery, and the charger to juice them back up. From there, you’ll find a 20-inch cutting deck as well as “innovative” smart cut tech that “adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass” as well as rear-bagging and mulching. Head below for more details. 

If you think a 17-inch cutting deck will suffice, this electric Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower comes in at $207 shipped on Amazon. It will deliver the same gas-free solution and the trusted Greenworks design for even less. Just keep in mind you’ll only get a single battery going this route that will support up to 45-minute lawn cutting sessions. 

Need something to get those trees and overhanging shrubbery in shape? We are also still tracking an Amazon 2022 low on the Greenworks has a 7A 10-inch electric pole saw. It brings a 12-foot reach to your yard care routine at $85 shipped alongside a similar all-electric approach you’ll find on our featured lawn mower deal. Get a closer look at this offer in yesterday’s coverage and head over to our Green deals hub for even more environmentally-conscious discounts to take advantage of. 

Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done. All this without the hassle of gas, cords or maintenance. One-Battery fits all of our 40 Volt system that includes over 40+ tools to choose from (tools not included).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot

GreenWorks

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Badger’s 40V cordless electric string trimmer and blo...
EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up...
Ride for 200 miles per charge on Delfast’s electric d...
RYOBI 54-in. zero turn mows 3.5 acres per charge at $4,...
Rachio 3 sprinkler controller makes your watering effic...
Save $100 on Panasonic's LUMIX G95 Mirrorless Camera
OWC launches new aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD...
Apple launches new $8 sci-fi movie sale alongside class...
Load more...
Show More Comments