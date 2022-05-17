Greenworks’ regularly $400 Cordless Lawn Mower with two batteries now $260 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-inch Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower for $259.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $400 like it is currently fetching at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $140 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also lower than the best price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. This G-max 40V Li-Ion battery mower allows folks to ditch gas and oil setups in a favor of a cleaner more modern system that ships with a 4Ah battery, a 2Ah battery, and the charger to juice them back up. From there, you’ll find a 20-inch cutting deck as well as “innovative” smart cut tech that “adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass” as well as rear-bagging and mulching. Head below for more details.

If you think a 17-inch cutting deck will suffice, this electric Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower comes in at $207 shipped on Amazon. It will deliver the same gas-free solution and the trusted Greenworks design for even less. Just keep in mind you’ll only get a single battery going this route that will support up to 45-minute lawn cutting sessions.

Need something to get those trees and overhanging shrubbery in shape? We are also still tracking an Amazon 2022 low on the Greenworks has a 7A 10-inch electric pole saw. It brings a 12-foot reach to your yard care routine at $85 shipped alongside a similar all-electric approach you’ll find on our featured lawn mower deal. Get a closer look at this offer in yesterday’s coverage and head over to our Green deals hub for even more environmentally-conscious discounts to take advantage of.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done. All this without the hassle of gas, cords or maintenance. One-Battery fits all of our 40 Volt system that includes over 40+ tools to choose from (tools not included).

