Get the perfect julienne with Dash’s Safe Mandoline Slicer at under $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsDash
Reg. $50 $35

Amazon is now offering the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer for $34.80 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best we have tracked since the Black Friday offer and comes within just over $4 of the Amazon all-time low. Your new sous chef can slice, dice, and chop a host of different veggies and other ingredients into neat and organized pieces to save you time and make the salad look even more pretty. It supports 30 different slicing options from julienne to matchstick at a size of 1 to 8mm in thickness alongside a handy food catcher container and design that keeps your fingers out of harm’s way. More details below. 

While it doesn’t offer quite as many options as the Dash model above interns of slicing and dicing shapes, the Cuisinart Chopper is a notable alternative. It uses a sort of pump action mechanism with an attached food catcher alongside a stainless steel build that comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. 

Check out this deal on the Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Drink Mixer Set at $12, then dive into the 40% price drop we are tracking on Oster’s Power Blender. The regularly $70 touchscreen model ships with a 10-year warranty and is now down at an Amazon all-time low of $40 shipped. Get a closer look at the feature set right here and hit up our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen offers. 

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer features:

  • SAFER: The unique design prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades, making this mandoline the safest option for an expert slice. Height-14 inch, Width-4.7 inch, Length-11 inch
  • VERSATILE: With 30 plus slicing options, the mandoline cuts perfectly-even slices from 1-8mm in thickness while also offering julienne, matchstick and dicing options.
  • EASY CLEAN: Compact design folds down for easy storage, while the included brush eliminates buildup on the blades and food catch container keeps countertops clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dash kitchenware from $10: Juicer, waffle maker, mixers...
Oster’s regularly $70 touchscreen blender with 10...
Instant Pot’s XL family-sized 8-qt. 11-in-1 air f...
Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard pac...
EVGA’s fully modular 750W 80+ Gold PSU falls to n...
Skip building and get to gaming with Skytech’s pr...
Lenovo brings Intel 12th Gen to ThinkPad lineup with th...
HORIPAD+ adjustable Switch Controller with tilt aiming ...
Load more...
Show More Comments