Get the perfect julienne with Dash’s Safe Mandoline Slicer at under $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer for $34.80 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best we have tracked since the Black Friday offer and comes within just over $4 of the Amazon all-time low. Your new sous chef can slice, dice, and chop a host of different veggies and other ingredients into neat and organized pieces to save you time and make the salad look even more pretty. It supports 30 different slicing options from julienne to matchstick at a size of 1 to 8mm in thickness alongside a handy food catcher container and design that keeps your fingers out of harm’s way. More details below.

While it doesn’t offer quite as many options as the Dash model above interns of slicing and dicing shapes, the Cuisinart Chopper is a notable alternative. It uses a sort of pump action mechanism with an attached food catcher alongside a stainless steel build that comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Check out this deal on the Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Drink Mixer Set at $12, then dive into the 40% price drop we are tracking on Oster’s Power Blender. The regularly $70 touchscreen model ships with a 10-year warranty and is now down at an Amazon all-time low of $40 shipped. Get a closer look at the feature set right here and hit up our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen offers.

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer features:

SAFER: The unique design prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades, making this mandoline the safest option for an expert slice. Height-14 inch, Width-4.7 inch, Length-11 inch

VERSATILE: With 30 plus slicing options, the mandoline cuts perfectly-even slices from 1-8mm in thickness while also offering julienne, matchstick and dicing options.

EASY CLEAN: Compact design folds down for easy storage, while the included brush eliminates buildup on the blades and food catch container keeps countertops clean.

