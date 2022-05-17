Oster’s regularly $70 touchscreen blender with 10-yr. warranty now $40 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Oster 800W Power Blender for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is $30 or 43% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It might not be one of the flashy brands, but at just $40 it can handle just about all of your meal prep, summer cocktail action, and daily protein shakes much the same. It delivers an 800W motor with touchscreen controls alongside two pre-programmed settings for smoothies and salsa. It also includes a dishwasher-safe 6-cup Boroclass glass jar, six speed settings, and an all-metal drive system as well as a peace of mind-inducing 10-year warranty you very rarely see on anything in this price range. Head below for more details.

At just $40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable blender from a better brand for less. This personal-sized option is not going to be quite as versatile to say the least, but if it will suit your needs you can get away for $25 Prime shipped going with the Bella Rocket.

This morning saw Instant Pot’s XL family-sized 11-in-1 air fryer multi-cooker drop $50 over at Amazon, just be sure to hit up our home goods guide for additional kitchen offers. If you have some outdoor cookouts or tailgate get-togethers planned, this all-time low on Cuisinart’s Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill is worth a look as well. For less than the price of today’s featured blender offer, you can get a full-on charcoal grill that’s large enough to get the job done and small enough that you can easily get it in the car for camping, the lake house, trips to the beach, and more. Get a closer look at it right here.

Oster 800W Power Blender features:

Simplified, easy-to-use touchscreen cleans with just a wipe

2 auto-programs for Smoothie and Salsa at a single touch

Powerful 800-watt motor for blending the toughest ingredients

Dishwasher-safe, thermal, shock-resistant, 6-cup Boroclass glass jar

6 speed settings with Pulse functionality

Extra-large, 6-point stainless steel blade easily blends, slices, crushes, chops, or grinds ice and tough ingredients

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!