Score a Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Drink Mixer Set for $12 ahead of Father’s Day (40% off)

Mixology & Craft’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering the Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Drink Mixer Set for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 40% on-page coupon. Regularly $20, and sometimes going for as much as $33, this is at least 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Whether it’s to mix up some summer cocktails this year or to land an easy gift for dad ahead of Father’s Day, this is a notable option that is well under its usual price tag. This set delivers a stainless steel, rustproof cocktail shaker alongside a jigger, muddler, shot pourers, and a velvet bag to store it in. You’ll also score some decorative complimentary cocktail cards “so you can get creative and mix up delicious drinks from the comfort of your home.” More details below.

This QLL 25-ounce Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker doesn’t include all of the extras you’ll get above, but it doesn’t come in at slightly less on Amazon. Bring this one home for $10 Prime shipped if all you’ll need is the actual shaker itself – the martinis will taste just as good if you ask me.

However, if you’re looking to step it up a notch or two, we are also tracking a notable deal on Mixology & Craft’s leather and steel 17-piece Bartender Kit. Now at least 25% off the going rate, this option delivers a more extensive set of drink-mixing tools all wrapped up in a leather and canvas roll bag with metal hardware. Get a closer look at the now $75 set right here if you’re looking for a more high-end solution this spring and summer.

Then head straight over to our home goods guide for additional cooking and kitchen upgrades as well as discounts to bolster your outdoor grilling game and much more.

Mixology & Craft Cocktail Shaker bundle features:

Home Bar Essentials: Upgrade your happy hour with our cocktail set that allows you to make all kinds of cocktails and concoctions, from martinis to margaritas.

Durable: Built to last, our professional stainless steel bar set will remain rust and leak-free for years of shaking and stirring. Hand wash recommended.

Crafty: This shakers bartending kit is complete with complimentary cocktail cards, so you can get creative and mix up delicious drinks from the comfort of your home.

For Everyone: Whether you’re an amateur bartender or master mixologist, our drink mixer kit has all the bar tools you need to whip up impressive cocktails for your guests.

