LifePro’s adjustable dumbbell sets are now $70 off: 15- and 55-lb. models from $143 shipped

The official LifePro Amazon storefront is now offering its 15-pound Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $142.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $180, this is over 20% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked since the $136 January all-time low, and the best we can find. While you’ll also find the heavier 55-pound model at $70 off the going rate for $159.99 shipped, the lightweight option is a more affordable solution that works well for beginners and a wide array of exercises no matter where you might be in your fitness journey as well. Adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds, you simply place the dumbbells in the included rack and flip the switch to change the weight over. They might not be the Alexa-ready NordicTrack model, but they are also hundreds of dollars less. More details below.

While today’s deal is certainly among the most affordable solutions out there with comparable specs, there are less expensive routes to take if you can make do with just one. This ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell goes up to 71 pounds and comes in at $85 shipped right now. Again, you won’t get double arm action, but you are going to save some cash.

While we are talking home fitness, be sure to dive into our price drop on Echelon’s Wi-Fi Smart Connected Rowing Machine as well as this 2022 low on its EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike with a rotating 22-inch screen. Now $225 off the going rate, this is a great way to bring that connected riding experience to your home gym without spending full price on a high-quality and popular solution. Get the full price and spec sheet breakdown in yesterday’s deal coverage right here and hit up our sports and fitness hub for more.

LifePro Adjustable Dumbbell Set features:

ADJUSTABLE 15 LB DUMBBELLS SET: Sleek, compact adjustable dumbbells pair includes 2 dumbbells, cleverly engineered to save space. Anti-Slip wooden handles look as good as they feel, and the built-in adjustment system makes it easy to switch between weights.

EASY TO ADJUST: Ingenious design makes it simple and straightforward to add or remove weight. Just move the slider while the dumbbells are on the rack to automatically increase or decrease weight. The weight plates lock while in use for safety.

HOME WEIGHT LIFTING: Up your home fitness game with a home gym workout that shapes and tones your whole body and improves your core fitness. Strengthen joints, improve athletic performance, boost your metabolism and get that confident glow.

