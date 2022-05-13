Save $240 on Echelon’s Wi-Fi Smart Connected Rowing Machine with 22-inch display

Amazon is now offering the Echelon Row-S Connected Rowing Machine for $1,360 shipped. Regularly $1,600 directly from Echelon and elsewhere, this is $240 in savings and the best we can find. This is also only the second time we have seen it down this low in the last year at Amazon. Much like its popular Peloton-alternative stationary bikes, this machine delivers guided training sessions with an included 22-inch rotating display (you can flip it around to partake in other fitness classes as well). You’ll also find 32 adjustable magnetic resistance controls, “ergonomic” handlebars, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and wheels to help you get it in and out of place with ease. Head below for more details.

If the connected and display-laden Echelon isn’t getting you excited, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is a far more affordable solution. This one will land in your home gym for $241 shipped via Amazon and deliver a similar, albeit less high-tech, experience. The LCD display tracks time, count, calories, total count, and scan alongside adjustable magnetic resistance levels and more.

Echelon is among our favorite options out there and we are also still tracking some solid price drops on its connected bikes with up to $150 in savings to be had. The EX models deliver some great value with prices starting from $680 right now, and while you’ll have to bring your own tablet (or something of that nature) to the workout sessions, the same guided experience can be had for less anyway. Dive into our deal coverage to scope out your options and save a ton on your new indoor exercise companion.

Echelon Row-S Connected Rowing Machine features:

DESIGN: Enjoy a full-body, low-impact workout with the Echelon Row-s Connected Rowing Machine. Our most advanced rower yet is equipped with a new, 22” rotating HD screen, making it easy to mix-up row workouts; simply flip the screen while taking classes to expand your fitness routines. The screen’s crystal-clear resolution makes it easy to get lost when rowing while Wi-Fi-enhancing antennas ensure consistent connectivity during every workout. Featuring Bluetooth technology and dual audio jacks.

FEATURES & PERFORMANCE: 22” rotating HD screen for off row workouts. – Resistance controls located on handlebars – An easy-glide seat, ergonomic handlebars and 32 silent magnetic resistance levels offer a low-impact workouts that are equal parts challenging and dynamic. Built-in wheels to help you move it where you need with ease.

CONTENT: With a membership, you’ll get Speed, Strength, Endurance and Fusion classes you can access live and on-demand. Plus, on-demand scenic rides from some of the best waterways in the world. You also get our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more!

