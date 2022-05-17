LIFX’s color HomeKit Smart Bulb expands your Siri setup at a new low of $34 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $34 shipped. Down from the usual $50 price tag you’ll normally pay, today’s offer stacks up to a new all-time low. The 32% discount beats our previous mention by $6 and even manages to undercut the holiday pricing by $1, too. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups right out of the box. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the LIFX stable, its Color A19 Mini Bulb will earn you many of the same multicolor and connected features of the lead deal for less. Currently selling for $28 via Amazon, this bulb has the most notable trade-off in that it steps down to an 800-lumen output. Though you’re still getting all of the same HomeKit, color, and scheduling functionality as we noted above in the more compact package.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other ways you can upgrade your setup in our smart home guide. Most notably, there’s an ongoing Philips Hue mix and match sale that’s letting you bundle rarely discounted lamps, bulbs, and lightstrips to save 15% off your order.

LIFX Color HomeKit Bulb features:

A smart, ultra-bright LED bulb (1100 lumens), iconic design and 550 billion colors – it can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. You won’t believe how easy it is, or how good it makes you feel to be home. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!