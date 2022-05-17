OnePlus 9 5G sees 1-day discount to new all-time low of $499 (Save $230)

Rikka Altland -
Androidoneplus
New low $499

Today only, OnePlus is now offering its OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. Down from the usual $729 price tag, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $230 off. Not only is this $100 below our previous mention, but sitting comfortably below previous offers by $40 or more to deliver the best price yet. While those who prefer the higher-end devices may want to consider the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the now previous-generation, entry-level offering still packs a punch.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $12 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this series of case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

Today also happens to be the best chance yet to score another budget-friendly smartphone, this time over on the Samsung side of the Android ecosystem. Now even more affordable than ever, the new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is sitting at an all-time low and on sale for only the second time at $350.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OnePlus 10 Pro goes on sale with FREE OnePlus Watch or ...
Rare discount brings unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro down t...
Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is even more a...
Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 now $200 off at an...
Dive into Bridgerton and other romance Kindle eBooks fr...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Stellarium PLUS, ...
Anker discounts popular iPhone and Android essentials i...
Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 $30, LEGO Star ...
Load more...
Show More Comments