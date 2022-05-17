OnePlus 9 5G sees 1-day discount to new all-time low of $499 (Save $230)

Today only, OnePlus is now offering its OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. Down from the usual $729 price tag, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $230 off. Not only is this $100 below our previous mention, but sitting comfortably below previous offers by $40 or more to deliver the best price yet. While those who prefer the higher-end devices may want to consider the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the now previous-generation, entry-level offering still packs a punch.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $12 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this series of case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

Today also happens to be the best chance yet to score another budget-friendly smartphone, this time over on the Samsung side of the Android ecosystem. Now even more affordable than ever, the new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is sitting at an all-time low and on sale for only the second time at $350.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

