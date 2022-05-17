Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is even more affordable at $350 low (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $450, today’s offer marks only the second discount to date since launch earlier this spring and is now matching the all-time low set once before at $100 off. Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of mid-range specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience. Then head below for more.

If your first thought on how to put some of your savings to work is pick up a protective cover, Spigen makes some of the best affordable cases on the market and its Rugged Armor cover for the Galaxy A53 5G is a great option to consider. It sports a flexible TPU design that comes backed by the brand’s Air Cushion technology for some added shock absorption. Not to mention it sells for just $12 via Amazon.

Another notable accessory comes directly from Samsung with its new 15W Wireless Charger Duo that also happens to be on sale. Complementing the lead handset, this power station is down to one of the best prices yet at $67.50. Though we certainly recommend checking out the ongoing Samsung Galaxy S22 series discounts that are still live from last week and offering up new all-time lows at $250 off.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features:

Your busy life deserves a battery built for busy; Whether you’re taking a video call on your commute, catching up on your favorite show or with friends and family, your long-lasting, super fast charging battery has your back. The very best of Galaxy A Series gives you awesomely smooth streaming of your favorite content with the most powerful performance in its series and awesomely fast speeds to download shows and movies — all at the speed of 5G.

