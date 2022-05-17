Instant Pot’s XL family-sized 8-qt. 11-in-1 air fryer multi-cooker is now $50 off at $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $199.95 shipped. Regularly $250 directly from Instant Pot, this is $50 off the going rate, the second-time we have seen it down this low in 2022, and matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday offer. This is the pro model with 11 cooking functions including air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, and convection oven. A pair of lid attachments is included here for pressure-style meals and air frying action alongside enough space to “cook for up to eight people” as well as five preset slots to program your own one-touch recipes and a host of accessories: “stainless-steel multi-use steam rack, non-stick multi-level air fryer basket with stainless-steel dehydrating/broiling tray, a heat-resistant protective pad, and storage cover.” More details below.

If you already have a dedicated air fryer, something like the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker might be a better fit. It comes in at $70 less right now on Amazon, listed at $130 shipped, and delivers 6-quarts with ten different cooking modes. You just won’t get the included air fryer lid and quite as many one-touch preset options.

But if you’re focused on your outdoor grilling at this point, you’ll also want to take a closer look at the deal we spotted on this ThermoPro Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer. Now down at just $10 with 38% in savings to be had, this is an affordable way to ensure the steaks are cooked perfectly this summer. It runs for 3,000 hours on a single AAA battery and you can get a closer look at the details in yesterday’s coverage right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen gadgets and household essentials.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

11-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection oven.

2 INTERCHANGEABLE LIDS: Transform the Instant Pot from pressure cooker to air fryer.

PERFECT FOR LARGER FAMILIES: Cook for up to 8 people – perfect for larger families, or meal prepping and batch cooking for singles and smaller families.

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING PROGRAMS: Pressure Cook, Sauté, Slow Cook, Steam, Sous Vide, Warm, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate.

CONVENIENT FAVORITES: 5 programmable settings for your own special recipes.

