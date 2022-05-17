ViewSonic premium ELITE 32-inch 1440p 175Hz gaming monitor with HDR400 now $250 off

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 1440p 175Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor (XG320Q) for $524.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy today only, as part of its Deals of the DayNormally $730, today’s deal saves you $205 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver a high-end experience to your gaming setup, this monitor offers quite a few premium features. While it has a 1440p resolution, it has a 0.5ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate to bring the “ultimate enthusiast experience.” On top of that, it uses PureXP motion blur reduction to help eliminate backlight strobing and has a 99% coverage of both sRGB and AdobeRGB. Plus, it can reach a peak brightness of 600-nits for HDR600 certification, which is much higher than the standard 300 to 400 nit peak of traditional monitors. Included in the box is a DisplayPort cable as well as a USB-A/B cord to utilize the built-in USB hub. On top of that, there’s an HDMI input too so you can use either cable standard with this monitor. Keep reading for more.

While today’s lead deal does come with a DisplayPort cable, it notably lacks HDMI in the package. If that’s something you’ll need, the we recommend grabbing this one from Amazon that’s just $7.50. It’s rated for 48Gb/s which means it can handle 8K60, 4K144, and other high-end standards that modern consoles and graphics cards support.

Now, if you have less than $525 to spend on a monitor, then you’ll want to check out the deal we found yesterday. It drops the ASUS TUF 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor down to $269, which is quite budget-friendly overall. Also, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on your desk setup.

ViewSonic ELITE Gaming Monitor features:

Witness higher levels of gameplay with unmatched color, detail and vibrancy on the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q gaming monitor. Combining quantum dot technology, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution, this 32” monitor transports gamers to realms of otherworldly graphical detail and jaw-dropping images. Experience ultra-smooth gameplay with a hyper-responsive refresh rate overclockable to 175Hz, along with a 0.5ms (MPRT) / 1ms (GTG) response time that reduces ghosting. No matter how intense the action gets, NVIDIA® G-Sync technology helps to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering so you can dominate in-game with greater precision.

