Take a stroll down high refresh rate lane with the ASUS TUF 165Hz 1440p monitor at $269

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $269 shipped. Normally $300 to $310, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to be the center of your gaming setup, ASUS’ TUF monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium in tow for a tear-free experience, regardless of what FPS your system runs at. This happens because when you use a supported AMD graphics card, the GPU and monitor will talk to each other and the refresh rate of the display will vary depending on what FPS your system is pushing. This, thus, creates the tear-free experience we’re talking about. On top of that, it’s a 1440p resolution, which is the sweet spot for gaming, in my opinion. I/O is ample too, with both HDMI and DisplayPort supported. Keep reading for more.

Today’s lead deal already comes with an HDMI and DisplayPort cable (one of each), so that’s not really necessary to pick up right now. Instead, the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount can be purchased on Amazon for $30 once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great way to leverage your $31 in savings from today’s lead deal and mounting your display is something that I find absolutely crucial for a clean desk setup.

Don’t forget that right now there’s a number of Razer and other peripherals on sale to further upgrade your gaming setup. There’s the DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse for just $20, while the DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse starts at $18, and we’re even seeing a new all-time low on the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO mouse at $116.

ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor features:

Made for intense, fast-paced games, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B is a 27” curved display with a 1ms (MPRT) response time and blazing 165Hz refresh rate to give you super-smooth gameplay. With ASUS ELMB and FreeSync technology, VG27WQ1B eliminates ghosting and screen tearing for an impeccable immersive gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!