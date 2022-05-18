Get 2TB of secure cloud storage for life with Prism Drive, now $50

From family videos to apps and games, you don’t have to download much before most devices run out of storage. Prism Drive offers a simple solution — this secure cloud storage platform can handle virtually any file type with instant previews. Right now, the 2TB lifetime plan is only $49 (Reg. $790) via 9to5Toys Specials.

While we tend to stream a lot of media nowadays, we also create a lot of data. That includes photos, videos, game files, documents, and more.

Rather than trying to sync multiple hard drives and worrying about backups, you might want to try Prism Drive.

This impressive service gives you access to lightning-fast cloud storage, with unlimited shared traffic. You can upload files from any desktop browser with simple drag-and-drop controls, or upload via the mobile app on iOS and Android.

Pretty much all file types are supported, with full previews. Your data is secured with no-knowledge encryption, and Prism Drive even keeps a 30-day backup of files you put in the trash. That means no more accidental deleting.

Once your files are online, you can access them from all your devices. Plus, you have the option to share files securely with your friends and coworkers.

Users seem to like it. One user, Romy Forando, left this review: “I recommended your service to all my co-workers, it’s really user friendly.”

Order now for just $49 to get your 2TB of storage on a lifetime subscription, worth $790.

