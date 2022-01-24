Access HDR, retouching, and filters with this Mac software bundle $50 (Reg. $199)

The Photos app on macOS is great for making basic edits. But if you want to take your imagery to the next level, the Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer’s Bundle is an essential purchase. It delivers great apps for HDR, retouching, and effects for just $49.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most people who take photos are just trying to record family events and vacations. However, some of us take photography a little more seriously.

Everimaging makes apps aimed at this group of people. The software offers the features and performance that professionals demand, but it’s much more accessible than many of the alternatives.

With this bundle, you get a lifetime license for three apps in this range.

The line-up includes HDR Darkroom 3, which uses smart tone mapping technology to expand the dynamic range of your images. The app provides 16 presets to play with, with real-time processing and support for RAW files.

In a review, Digital Photography School said: “HDR Darkroom 3 does a good job at processing a bracketed set of photographs with a slick, easy-to-use interface to boot.”

Next up is Beautune, an app that helps you retouch portraits. Precision tools allow you to zap zits and freshen up dark circles, and you can add digital make-up with a tap.

Beautune also offers a reshape feature, plus loads of make-up options and visually appealing frames.

To give all your images the finishing touch, the bundle includes Photo Effect Studio Pro. This app offers almost 100 one-click effects, along with loads of manual adjustments and 30 frames.

Order today for just $49.99 to get your hands on all three apps with lifetime updates, normally worth $199.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!