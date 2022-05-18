Google Pixel 5 sees rare 1-day discount down to new low of $450 (Save $249), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked previous-generation Google Pixel handsets headlined by the Pixel 5 128GB for $449.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Originally fetching $699, you’re looking at the first discount of 2022 as well as in nearly a year, not to mention the best price to date at $249 off. This may not be the latest flagship from Google, but its previous-generation Pixel 5 still delivers notable specs like a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, as well. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to bring some extra protection into the mix without having to miss out on Google’s first-party stylings. Its official Pixel 5 Fabric Case delivers a more premium cover than the average alternative and is comprised of 70% recycled materials. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage to decide if it’s right for you, unless this more affordable Spigen Rugged Armor case will do the trick at $13.

Then be sure to shop all of the other handsets in today’s sale. You’ll have through the end of the day to save on the unlocked Google handsets, including the Pixel 5a and more starting at $330. Though we certainly recommend checking out the ongoing Samsung Galaxy S22 series discounts that are still live from last week and offering up new all-time lows at $250 off, as well.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

