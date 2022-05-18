Personal blenders up to 25% off: Ninja 1100W Nutri Pro $75 or 11-piece Magic Bullet $30

Amazon is offering the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is 25% off the going rate, a 2022 Amazon low and the best price we can find. It also the best price we have tracked on Amazon since it launched last summer outside of a brief holiday offer for $5 less. This one delivers a personal blender form-factor with a seriously powerful 1100W motor that can pulverize ice for your cocktails and smoothies this summer as well as easily rip through your meal prep, appetizer dips, and more. It carries a pair of preset programs for smoothies and crushed ice and ships with a 24-ounce single-serve cup with a spout lid so you can pull it directly from the blender base and immediately head out of the door with a freshly whipped protein shake. More deals and details below from $30.

A more affordable solution that is also marked down today is the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender bundle. Regularly up at $40 as of late, you can now land this one for just $29.99 shipped. It’s not the lowest price we have tracked but it is a solid deal on one of the most popular solutions on Amazon in the product category. It’s also not nearly as powerful as the Ninja above, but if it’s just going to be for casual protein shakes and the like, it is a notable way to save some cash.

The head dive into our home goods deal hub for offers on air fryer multi-cookers, digital meat thermometers for the grill this summer, slicers, smokers, and more. Amazon has Instant Pot’s XL family-sized 11-in-1 air fryer multi-cooker at $50 off the going rate right now and we are still tracking a new all-time low on SodaStream’s modern-retro Art Sparkling Water Maker, just to name a couple. Browse through everything right here.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender features:

ULTIMATE POWER: 1100-peak-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more

2 VERSATILE PROGRAMS: 2 Auto-iQ preset programs are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice – remove the guesswork with easy one-touch results.

NUTRIENT EXTRACTION: Unlock hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. By blending whole fruits and vegetables including portions that are usually discarded.

FROZEN BLENDING: Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients for resort- like frozen drinks, smoothies, frozen treats, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!