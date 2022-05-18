Game at 4K144 or 8K60 with the ASUS TUF RX 6900 XT OC GPU at $1,350 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming AMD RX 6900 XT OC Edition 16GB GPU for $1,349.81 shipped. For comparison, this graphics card normally goes for $1,580 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen so far in 2022 for it, though it has gone for as low as $1,311 one time this year. If you’re ready to game at 8K (yes, really), then the RX 6900 XT is one of the best GPUs on the market for it. Far more affordable than the RTX 3090, you’ll find similar performance here at a much lower cost.

This specific RX 6900 XT features axial-tech fans that allow for more fan blades and a new rotation scheme, designed to last twice as long as standard designs. The all-aluminum shroud adds extra reinforcement, and ASUS puts the GPUs through a 144-hour validation program to ensure that it’s compatible with the latest games. Plus, the vented backplate helps it stay cool while gaming and GPU Tweak II allows you to tune performance, thermals, and more. Check out our announcement coverage of the RX 6900 XT to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $150 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Do you prefer NVIDIA’s graphics cards? Right now you can pick up PNY’s premium RTX 3090 for $1,710, which is a massive $340 discount from its normal going rate. However, the deals don’t stop there, as we have both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs on sale from $999 to choose from too.

ASUS TUF RX 6900 XT features:

The ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon™ RX 6900 XT OC edition 16GB GDDR6 is a tenacious implementation of AMD RDNA™ 2 Architecture, with Axial-tech fan design, dual ball fan bearings, all-aluminum shroud, reinforced frame, Auto-Extreme Technology, MaxContact, and more.

