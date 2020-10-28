Earlier this month, we got our first look at AMD’s next-generation Zen 3 Ryzen processor lineup. Today, AMD unveiled its RDNA 2 graphics cards with some killer specs and prices that are absolutely fantastic for what you get. You’ll find the AMD Radeon RX 6800 at $579, 6800XT at $649, and 6900XT for $999. All GPUs released feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, ray-tracing, and many other great features, so let’s dive into what all you’ll get with AMD RDNA 2 below.

AMD RDNA 2 offers 16GB GDDR6 VRAM across the board with prices from $579

AMD’s latest graphics card lineup, RDNA 2, offers many killer features. You’ll find that every graphics card launched today features 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a slew of powerful performance-boosting similarities. Built on the same 7nm technology that RDNA offered last year, AMD has still pulled a 50% (or more) performance per watt increase this year out of the socket.

Designed for 4K gaming at all levels

While NVIDIA launched a 1440p, 4K, and 8K graphics card separately, AMD wanted to deliver 4K gaming across the board. The RX 6800 offers the ability to play at 4K60 in many of your favorite games, even reaching 72FPS in Modern Warfare, 98FPS in Battlefield V, and up to 134FPS in Forza Horizon 4. This entry-level card will cost just $579 and offers quite a bit for its lower-cost price point.

Stepping things up to the RX 6800XT, you’ll find that it handles Call of Duty and other titles better, increasing frame rates of Modern Warfare to 91FPS, Battlefield V to 113FPS, and many more improvements across the board. At $649, this card undercuts the equivalent RTX 3080 by $50 and still offers insane performance for the money.

However, picking up the higher-end RX 6900XT will deliver even more performance. While the most expensive of the bunch at $999, it’s designed to compete with NVIDIA’s $1,499 RTX 3090. While AMD didn’t tout 8K gaming, the RX 6900XT handles 4K gaming like nobody’s business. Modern Warfare should reach 102FPS here, and Forza Horizon 4 is capable of hitting nearly 170FPS. Those interested in playing Battlefield V on a 120Hz monitor should have no problems, as AMD claims that the RX 6900XT should be able to maintain 122FPS there at 4K settings. AMD compared frame rates of its RX 6900XT to the RTX 3090, and if the chart proves true, AMD wins in most respects.

Pricing and availability for AMD RDNA 2

AMD RDNA 2 will begin rolling out on November 11 with the 6800 and 6800XT, while the 6900XT will ship on December 8. The RX 6800 will be priced at $579, with the 6800XT at $649 and the 6900XT costing $999.

