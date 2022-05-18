Add a Wi-Fi 6 mesh network to your home with TP-Link’s Deco X90 2-pack at $380 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 16% discount, or $70 in savings, marks a return to the second-lowest price we’ve seen this mesh system go for this year. Coming with two mesh units, you can expect coverage up to 6,000-square feet. This system uses Wi-Fi 6 which will give you access to faster wireless speeds on devices that support the new standard. Don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 device? Don’t worry, the network is backward compatible with the older standards. The Deco app makes setup simple and quick and then allows easy network management. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, one Gigabit and the other 2.5GbE, with the ability to use an Ethernet run as a backhaul to further increase speeds. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

With the Deco X90 units having limited Ethernet ports, you may want to pick up a TP-Link 8-port Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $20. All you have to do is plug in the Ethernet from the Deco unit to the switch and connect power to gain more Ethernet ports. The switch being unmanaged means you can’t dedicate more bandwidth to certain ports or control whether one is on or off. If you want this functionality, you can grab the Easy Smart Managed version for $30. Looking for a normal Wi-Fi 6 router? Check out the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $80.

With your new Wi-Fi network, now you can build out your smart home ecosystem. Right now you can save on Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $42. The Philips Hue smart lighting ecosystem is a staple of the industry and now you can get this bulb at the second-best price in 2022.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!