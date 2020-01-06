TP-Link, a leader in consumer and business networking and smart home gear, announced a selection of new Wi-Fi 6 products at CES 2020 along with True Smart Home Security through HomeCare Pro, Powered by Avira. Leading the way is the latest Deco Mesh Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 setup, which packs 802.11ax wireless technology. You’ll also find new Wi-Fi 6/802.11ax routers with the Archer product line, featuring up to 6.6Gbps network throughput and new range extenders.

TP-Link’s Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Network hits prime time

TP-Link’s Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System is one of the best on the market in multiple categories, offering an easy-to-use experience with a well-designed exterior. The company’s latest release packs Wi-Fi 6 technology, which offers up to 6.6Gbps network throughput when connected wirelessly. These systems, dubbed Deco X90, Deco X60, and Deco X20, are all built to cover your entire home with lightning-fast wireless connectivity.

“These new TP-Link Deco Mesh offerings leverage cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi mesh experience,” said Louis Liu, CEO of TP-Link USA. “Our next-generation Deco Mesh systems provide strong, uninterrupted streaming anywhere in and around the home, whether you’re lounging in the basement or gardening in the backyard. By combining mesh Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6, you not only increase the connection speed of your devices but also dramatically improve the network capacity and efficiency, making it the perfect solution for users with smart devices throughout their homes.”

One might ask why Wi-Fi speeds of 6.6Gbps even matter in this day and age when most households don’t also have 1Gbps internet speeds. Well, if you have multiple people connected and downloading a file at the same time, then having more bandwidth available means that more people can fully utilize the fastest speed possible, providing a better overall experience. Learn more about Wi-Fi 6 here.

TP-Link’s Deco Wi-Fi 6 systems come in 2- or 3-packs, and pricing starts at $189.99, with availability beginning in March 2020.

Expand your network with TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 tri-band routers and more

If your household doesn’t need a mesh system, TP-Link has you covered with single twin-band WiFi 6 routers that offer up to 6.6Gbps throughput. The Archer AX90 delivers a 2.5Gbps WAN LAN port, 1Gbps WANLan, and three Gigabit LAN ports alongside a USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 port. Plus, the Wi-Fi 6 Beamforming technologies offer broad coverage of your entire household. WPA3 makes it simple to secure your network from hacking attempts.

The Archer GX90 is aimed at gamers, offering a game-centric design and UI that sets it apart from its competition. Game Accelerator prioritized gaming streams so that your system always has full use of the network. Plus, the Game Statistics show you connection stats, so you know what’s going on with real-time latency readouts, game duration, and system performance.

TP-Link’s Archer TX3000E is a PCIe-based Wi-Fi 6 networking adapter that upgrades your computer’s wireless capabilities to the latest standards. Giving you “three times faster than standard 802.11ac Wi-Fi,” this adapter is a must for high-end gaming builds. Plus, the built-in Bluetooth 5.0 technology lets you further expand your setups’ capabilities.

For expanding your existing network, the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 1.5Gbps dual-band Wi-Fi Range Extender gets the job done correctly. It steps in when you can’t put an entirely new mesh network in and helps to broaden your network’s reach.

TP-Link’s Archer AX90 will run you $299.99, the GX90 $329.99, TX3000E is $49.99, and the RE505X is $69.99. These products are expected to launch starting in January 2020

Expand smart home security with HomeCare Pro Powered by Avira

TP-Link just launched HomeCare Pro powered by Avira. This smart home system is “an advanced network security solution that protects every device on your home network.” Whether you want to keep your kids safe when they browse online, or make sure that your network is never compromised from outside interference, this system is for you. All routers announced today are compatible with this new system, and the full features can be found below.

Multi-platform antivirus

Malicious site blocking

Intrusion prevention

End-devices protection

IoT Detection

Optimized IoT protection

Safety check

Recommend security functions

Content filter

Time limits

Easy management

Records and statistics

Scene Mode to bring families together undistracted

Rewards help your kids earn additional internet time

Comprehensive reports outline device and time usage

TP-Link HomeCare Pro by Avira will work on Wi-Fi 6 routers and will cost $5.99 per month of $54.99 per year.

