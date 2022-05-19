Framework brings 12th Gen Intel chips to second-generation modular laptops

Today, Framework is announcing its second-generation Framework Laptop. Bringing all of the same modularity and upgradeability into the mix as the original, there’s now 12th Gen Intel chips at the center of the Windows experience to go alongside a refreshed top plate and other quality of life changes.

Framework debuts new second-generation modular laptop

Just over a year after originally beginning to ship its first run of modular laptops, Framework today is back with its next-generation platform. All of the company’s original design goals and user-upgradable emphasis is still front and center, with everything squaring up on quality of life improvements this time around.

Now we’re getting a look at what the second-generation Framework Laptop has to offer. Just about all of the original specs are carrying over, with a 13.5-inch screen at the center of the experience. Its keyboard and trackpad are the same as before, and everything still clocks in under three pounds.

Though form-factor aside, Framework is mainly taking its refresh of the laptop as a chance to build in the new 12th Gen Intel chip series. Based around the Alder Lake architecture, there will be notable boosts in both overall performance and efficiency, the latter of which has lead to increased battery life, as well.

One of the biggest alternations this time around for the second-generation Framework Laptop, aside from the refreshed set of internals, is the device’s top cover. Stated to be more rigid than on the first-generation model, Framework is making the base of its modular laptop more durable to assist with that focus of releasing machines that are built to last.

Now available for pre-order

Now available for pre-order, the new second-generation Framework Laptop starts at $1,049 for the ready-to-go 12th Gen build. On top of the base i5-1240P model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there’s also two additional configurations. The Performance tier sets up to an i7-1260P chip with 16GB memory and 512GB storage at the $1,449 price point. Then at the high-end spec, the Professional build clocks in at $2,049, delivering an i7-1280P chip with 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage.

Buying the new machines right off of Framework’s site is of course only half the story though – the whole point of the Framework Laptop is its modular and user-upgradeable design. So those who already invested in the original model won’t need to pick up a second-generation configuration to benefit from the improvements.

Joining the full Framework Laptop second-generation kits, the new chipset is going to be landing on the Framework Marketplace, too. So you can buy one of the mainboards outfitted with a 12th Gen chip and just upgrade your existing device. There’s also the option of replacing you’re existing top cover with the stronger upgrade, as well. Framework will be selling a second-generation Laptop Upgrade Kit including both of those new releases starting at $538 depending on which CPU you opt for.

And speaking of the original model, Framework will also continue selling the first-generation laptop at a discounted price while inventory remains in stock. So for those who don’t need the latest chipset, the marked down $899 price tag may very well be worth it. Especially with the potential to upgrade down the road regardless.

