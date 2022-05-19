Samsung’s Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers see first discounts from $25.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon now offers the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Standing Kickstand Cover starting at $25.58 shipped in two styles. Normally $35, today’s offer is delivering the very first discount to date and a subsequent new all-time low at over 25% off. Sporting a rugged design for your Galaxy S22 Ultra, this case comes in either lavender or white colorways with a unique build that should offer some extra grip for hanging onto your handset. On top of just protecting the device, the form-factor packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your device in both vertical and horizontal orientations. Head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 owners on the other hand can also get in on the savings today, as Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the compatible Standing Kickstand Covers. Available in three different styles including lavendar, navy, and white, these start from $26.28 and are also sitting at new Amazon all-time lows. Delivering the first discounts yet, the 25% in savings delivers all of the same features as noted above for the entry-level Galaxy S22 device.

Though if you’re just looking to get in on the Galaxy S22 series for the first time, we’re still tracking some discounts on Samsung’s latest. Spanning all three months, you can now score new all-time lows on each of the handsets at up to $250 off to go alongside all of the other discounts in our Android guide this week.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Kickstand Cover features:

Drop-tested to military-grade standards, the Protective Standing Cover helps keep your phone safe from damage and drops; Go about your daily routine and worry less about your phone. This case cradles your phone without blocking the immersive view of the Infinity-O Display, and has two kickstands in the back of your case to hold it up; Take your pick of two comfortable viewing angles: 45 or 60 degrees. This case helps protects your phone, and protects itself, too; The kickstands on the back are detachable, snapping off in case your phone falls to prevent them from breaking completely

