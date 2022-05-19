Moto G 5G sees first discount to $350 (Save $50), other latest Motorola smartphones from $145

Amazon is now discounting Motorola’s entire collection of latest Moto Android smartphones. With free shipping across the board, you’ll be able to score some of the first price cuts on new 2022 handsets as well as the best prices to date on 2021 models. Leading the way is the unlocked Moto G 5G 256GB at $349.99. Also matched direct from Motorola. Down from $400, this is the very first discount since launching back in April and delivers $50 in savings to mark that new all-time low.

Sitting above all of the other budget-friendly handsets in the Motorola stable, Moto G 5G arrives with more flagship-class features like 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display powwered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and backed by a 5000mAh battery for 2 days of usage per charge. Its 50MP quad rear camera array is also a standout feature, with a fingerprint sensor in the power button rounding out the package. Head below for more from $145.

Motorola’s latest 2022 handsets on sale:

Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone deals:

This week also happens to be the best chance yet to score another budget-friendly smartphone, this time over on the Samsung side of the Android ecosystem. Now even more affordable than ever, the new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is sitting at an all-time low and on sale for only the second time at $350.

Moto G 5G features:

The new moto g 5G, and get lightning-fast 5G connectivity. Discover new ways to tell your story using a 50 MP camera system. Go for up to two days without recharging. And enjoy breathtaking ultra-wide views on a fast and fluid 6.5″ 90 Hz display. Move up to the next generation with moto g 5G.

