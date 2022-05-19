MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

MultiVersus is not something I expected to write about in 2022…or ever. We already have Super Smash Bros., but that’s really just a mash-up of Nintendo universes, while MultiVersus is… different? You’ll find iconic characters from quite a few universes here, including Tom and Jerry, Steven Universe, Batman, Superman, and even The Iron Giant in this unique 2v2 mash-up. Can WB pull off MultiVersus? As a free-to-play game with built-in crossplay, co-op support, and more, they might have a hit on their hands, even if I do think it’s the weirdest lineup of characters in gaming right now.

MultiVersus is free-to-play, 2v2, and cross-platform

When you boil MultiVersus down to its brass tacks, it’s a 2v2 head-to-head fight to see who comes out on top. Think Super Smash Bros. but with different characters… kinda. The website’s overview reads as follows:

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

The characters and play style is what really gets me with MultiVersus. Speaking of characters, who would have thought that you could team up as Batman and Velma and go up against Bugs Bunny and The Iron Giant? Or maybe pairing Shaggy with Jake the Dog against Superman and Tom and Jerry. Or, how about Taz with Reindog against Wonder Woman and Finn the Human. Yeah, the character choices are widely varied and from vastly different universes, and WB isn’t done announcing them yet, either. While we have 16 characters announced already, there will be more revealed soon, though who knows what universes they’ll be from.

Each character in MultiVersus has a unique ability that will pair dynamically with other characters when playing. For example, Batman is “The world’s greatest detective. He is the night. He is Batman.” For special moves, he has the Bat-Bomb and Rising Bat and there’s a lengthy description of the Dark Knight of Gotham. Velma, on the other hand, has the special moves of Fast Thinker and Shutterbug, while Shaggy’s are ZOINKS! and Power Uppercut. Some of these moves are self-explanatory, like Bat-Bomb or Power Uppercut. But… what’s Fast Thinker? And what’s ZOINKS!? Only time will tell. There are also “breathtaking maps” from various of the characters’ “legendary worlds” including the Batcave, Jake and Finn’s Treefort, and more.

When it comes to game modes, there are a few to choose from. Of course, there’s your traditional 2v2 co-op-focused experience, which is said to be “innovative” with MultiVersus, but there’s also an “intense” 1v1 option as well as a 4-player free-for-all. Once you get good, there’s also a Ranked Competitive mode, and you can play either local or online with friends.

MultiVersus will be available as an open beta on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in July, though closed alpha sign-ups are currently open if you would like to be one of the first to play this unique title.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m still not sure what to think about MultiVersus. When I started this article, I was sure that it was a weird mash-up that I probably wouldn’t want to play. But, by the end of it, I’m quite intrigued as to how the characters will pair together in unique ways with their various abilities. The character selection is still crazy to me, but in the end, they’re all iconic in one way or another, and it’s just as whacky as Super Smash Bros.

Will I play? Being free to play, I’ll likely jump in at least a few times to give it a shot. What about you?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!