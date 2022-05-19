Get your smash burger on this summer with Cuisinart’s flat top grill at $166.50 (Over $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 22-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill for $166.43 shipped. Regularly $270 or more, this is nearly $104 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in years on Amazon, and the best we can find. It also carries a $350 MSRP directly from Cuisinart. Alongside a total of 30,000 BTUs with hot and cool zones as well as a 360-degree grease pan, this flat top model is a smash burger lover’s dream grill. It also includes a stainless steel vented lid, a folding prep tablet with a paper towel holder underneath, and the ability to reach temperatures up to 550-degrees. Needless to say, the flat top surface might also get you out in the yard this summer to cook up some eggs and bacon as well (or whatever else might be more convenient to cook on a flat top). Additional details below.

If it’s a more mobile solution you’re after, take a look at the ongoing all-time low we are tracking on Cuisinart’s Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill. This one is as great in the backyard as it is at the beach, up at the lake house, or out on the campsite, and will run you just $30 shipped on Amazon right now. Take a closer look at our coverage for more details.

Alongside this price drop on ThermoPro’s basic digital meat thermometer down at $10 Prime shipped, we are also tracking the Bluetooth-connected model from NutriChef at just $1 more right now. Both are notable options and can be particularly handy tools when conducting your cookouts this spring and summer. The last thing you want is an overcooked steak or an undercooked chicken, and either of these options will help ensure you don’t ruin the beach BBQ this year. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

Cuisinart 22-inch Round Flat Top Gas Grill features:

Experience 360° of griddle cooking versatility! Whether you are cooking for a small crowd or a large party, the Cuisinart 360° griddle cooking center will amaze any audience. Breakfast, lunch & dinner, the 22″ diameter cooking center can handle it all! It features a 360° grease pan & rear grease cup, making for easy access & clean-up. The cooking center comes with a quick access paper towel holder. It also includes a stainless steel lid with an integrated vent, enhancing the features of a normal griddle! This lid creates versatility to steam, roast, smoke or warm! From eggs & pancakes to burgers or stir-fry, the Cuisinart 360° griddle cooking center gives you the ability to explore your culinary creativity.

