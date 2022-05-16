Pick up a ThermoPro Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer while it’s just $10 (38% off)

i-Tronics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ThermoPro TP15H Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 or more, this is 38% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low at $3 under our previous Gold Box mention, and the best price we can find. It might not be the most advanced model on the market, but if a simple solution will do the trick for you, this is certainly an enticing price tag. A 5.4-inch probe is joined by the ability to deliver temperature read outs in 3 to 4 seconds on the backlit LCD screen alongside an IPX6 waterproof design so you can clean it under the water in the sink in between uses. It’ll run for about 3,000 hours on a single AAA batter, according to ThermoPro. More deist below.

ThermoPro is one of the most popular brands in the space at Amazon and today’s deal leaves the TP15H model at the lowest price among its offerings. Again, if it’s just a simple digital thermometer you’re after, it might be a good idea to jump on this while it’s just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon.

The Cuisinart Portable 16-inch Charcoal Grill is still down at a new all-time low alongside this offer on its Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with wood smoker. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing deal live on this 3-rack Masterbuilt Electric Smoker while it’s at the lowest price of the year on Amazon. All of the details you need are right here and you’ll find everything else waiting over in our home goods guide.

ThermoPro TP15H Instant Read Food Thermometer features:

Ultra-Fast 3-4 Second Read Time & ±0.9°F Accuracy: Instant read meat thermometer has a 5.4 inch long probe, suitable for all types of food: beef, chicken, pork, fish, milk, candy and turkey

IPX6 Waterproof & Large Non-slip Grip: Long and slender body features a non-slip grip to avoid accidental drops. Quickly clean the kitchen thermometer under running water due to the IPX6 rating

Lock & Calibration Function: Probe thermometer can lock the current temp on the display to safely temperature probe and read temp away from the heat. Calibration function extends product life!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

