Save 33% on SteelSeries’ Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard at its new low of $30

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $45, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this keyboard. This price is being matched at Best Buy as part of its Deal of the Day. The Tenkeyless (TKL) design removes the number pad and some editing keys to save you space on your desk, which means more room for you to move your mouse around. Dedicated macro keys allow you to set up commands and actions that can be activated at the push of a button. With this keyboard being membrane in design, there is IP32 water and dust resistance that comes with it. PrismSync RGB can be customized in software and the eight RGB zones can be controlled individually. Integrated cable routing underneath the keyboard allows you to easily configure where the cable comes out.

If you want to save some cash and just need a keyboard, check out the Amazon Basics Matte Black Wired Keyboard for $13.50. It really doesn’t get more basic than this. You get everything you’d expect from a full-sized keyboard with number pad and all. There are media controls with the keyboard so you can pause, play, skip, and adjust the volume on the fly. As mentioned before, this keyboard is as basic as it gets.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases of PC hardware and peripherals. Right now you can pick up a be quiet! 1,200W 80+ Platinum Power Supply for $214. This is a new low price we’ve seen for this PSU and for a 1,200W 80+ Platinum supply, you really don’t get any cheaper.

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

The compact tenkeyless design is the most popular form factor used by the pros, allowing you to position the keyboard for comfort and to maximize in-game performance.

Our whisper quiet gaming switches with anti-ghosting technology for keystroke accuracy are made from durable low friction material for near silent use and guaranteed performance for over 20 million keypresses.

Designed with IP32 Water & Dust Resistant for extra durability to prevent damage from liquids and dust particles, so you can continue to play no matter what happens to your keyboard.

PrismSync RGB Illumination allows you to choose from millions of colors and effects from reactive lighting to interactive lightshows that bring RGB to the next level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!