Summer movie nights await: DBPOWER Gold Box outdoor projector deals from $90 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bozi Store (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off DBPOWER outdoor-ready projectors. You can land the DBPOWER 8000L Full HD Outdoor Movie Projector for $120.98 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170, this is nearly $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Delivering native 1080p resolutions with a high dynamic contrast ratio of 10000:1 and a 5-layer glass lens, this model is ready for summer outdoor movie nights and more. Alongside the ability to mirror content from your smart devices, you can also use the HDMI, USB, SD, and more connectivity options to project your favorite content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu to the big screen alongside the built-in 3W dual stereo speakers. An extended 3-year warranty is included. Head below for more deals and details.

Browsing through the rest of today’s Gold Box DBPOWER projector sale will yield notable offers on a range of the brand’s solutions. The deals start from $90 shipped and go up to just under $200 on the higher-end models. Considering how expensive projectors like this can be at times, it might be worth taking a quick look if you’re looking to run some outdoor movie nights without spending a fortune.

But if it is the high-end 4K models you’re interested in, check out the latest from Optoma. It was unveiled earlier this month with a low-latency gaming mode as well as HDR-ready 4K resolutions. Dive into our launch coverage right here for more and be sure to check out our hands-on review of the XGIMI Halo+ portable projector as well as the AAXA M7 model while you’re at it.

DBPOWER 8000L Full HD Outdoor Movie Projector features:

With native resolution of 1920*1080, remarkable 8000L brightness, and a high dynamic contrast ratio of 10000:1, DBPOWER Q6 1080P WiFi projector provides sharp and detailed images for home theater and outdoor movie. By combining an innovative high-refraction 5 layers glassed lens, the Native 1080P projector offers the coziest images and outstanding color accuracy to ensure the best video experience. DBPOWER Q6 1080P WiFi projector can mirror movies/videos/photos/games from your smartphone to big screen by WiFi or USB cable directly. The Mirror display function doesn’t support protected videos, because of copyright. (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu). You can customize your projection screen size from 75% to 100% by remote.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!