Optoma launches new 4K HDR smart projector with low-latency gaming mode

According to the 2021 PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Optoma is the number one 4K UHD projection brand worldwide. Now it is releasing its all-new UHD55 Smart True 4K UHD Projector to the home entertainment market.

Projectors are often used in home theaters simply due to cost and quality. The cost difference between a massive TV and a projector that can achieve the same screen size at the same resolution and quality is often major. Optoma is one manufacturer in this space and is now launching its latest home theater projector, the UHD55 Smart True 4K UHD. With a max brightness of 3,600 lumens, you can comfortably watch movies with the lights on or in the evening without light directly hitting the screen. You can expect a great dynamic range with the UHD55 with its 1,200,000:1 contrasts ratio and HDR and HLG compliance. It is not stated whether it supports Dolby Vision, however. You can also expect 97% coverage of the PCI-P3 color gamut in wide-gamut mode with shutter enabled.

For those gamers out there, you are not likely to be deterred from this projector. The built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode will lower latency down to 16ms when playing at 4K 60Hz and just 4ms at 1080p 240Hz. Latency can have a major impact on your performance within games.

Image Credit: Optoma

Is your home theater controlled with Alexa or Assistant? Now you can add this projector to the entire setup. There is seamless integration into those ecosystems alongside IFTTT support. The Optoma Connect app gives you full control over the projector. The app is how you also set up Alexa and Assistant, and you can even set up an InfoWall to provide personalized information. The built-in App store gives you access to some of the top streaming apps by using a customized version of Android. The Creative Cast app and desktop software allow you to share your phone or computer screen wirelessly. Speaking of casting, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting the latest 4K devices, as well as RS-232 connectivity.

UHD55 Availability

You can purchase the Optoma UHD55 Smart True 4K UHD Projector for $1,799. There are a variety of retailers carrying the projector, which you can see below.

9to5Toys’ Take

I have never daily driven a projector before, but from everything I’ve seen about projectors, this one seems to tick a lot of the right boxes. Smart integration means you can save some money on a Chromecast, though for your use case, one may be preferred. Those latencies in the game mode also look appealing for even some mildly competitive games.

