Review: XGIMI Halo+ portable projector gets brighter, smarter, and more expensive [Video]

XGIMI is refining its projector line-up with a new upgraded version of its portable workhorse. The XGIMI Halo+ keeps a similar overall design and feature set as the older model we got to review last year, but now it’s brighter and has some more intelligent features that make it easier to use. Be sure to hit the video below and check out all of the details.

XGIMI Halo+ quick specs:

Resolution: 1920×1080

900 ANSI Lumens

Harman Kardon speakers

Android TV 10

HDR 10

Auto Focus, auto keystone correction, and screen alignment obstacle avoidance

3D support

Price: $850

XGIMI Halo+: Design

Visually, the only difference between the older model and the new Halo+ is the position of the sensor on the front. Now located near the bottom, it’s also labeled as auto keystone rather than the autofocus of the older Halo.

Otherwise, the Halo+ is nearly identical to its older counterpart. Up top, there is an XGIMI logo along with a few touch-capacitive controls for play/pause as well as volume up and down. On the back, the projector has DC in, 3.5mm headphone out, HDMI in, USB-A in, and the power button.

On the bottom, the Halo+ has the same small kickstand to adjust the viewing angle and a threaded mount for placing the projector on a stand.

Image adjustments

Since this is designed to be a portable projector, there are quite a few image adjustments that can be made to dial in the picture in multiple viewing situations. The Halo+ features some improvements over the older model with auto obstacle detection, auto keystone correction, and autofocus.

If aimed at a wall with a picture on it, the Halo+ detects the obstacle and adjusts the image to avoid it. Likewise, if there is a screen within its view, the image will self-adjust to fit the frame quite accurately in my experience.

XGIMI Halo+: Video

If the projector is having trouble adapting to a screen or it just needs some further tweaking, there are manual adjustments including the four-point adjustment keystone correction. The projector can be offset by up to 40 degrees horizontally, which makes it possible to use the projector in some tough positions. That also can help to get it off to the side so that people or kids don’t walk in front of the lens as often.

I used the projector in combination with XGIMI’s portable stand to get the projector in a good spot for testing.

Video quality

Topping the specs of the portable XGIMI Halo+ are the 1080p resolution and 900 ANSI lumens. That maximum brightness is only usable when the projector is plugged in. When unplugged, the brightness goes down a bit.

But when used outside at night or in a dark room, the XGIMI Halo+ looks great. The full HD image is sharper than smaller, more affordable portable projectors like the Nebula Capsule II by Anker.

I was testing it on the Elite Screens Sable Frame 2 100-inch screen that features a cine-white material and 1.3dB gain. And in the dark, the Halo+ looks excellent on this screen. When there is light coming in from the windows or all of the lights are turned on in the basement it starts to look dim, but that’s to be expected.

Image modes

XGIMI has a few different image modes for the Halo+. I often used it with a custom profile ensuring that the motion smoothing feature was turned off. Adjusting the white balance can sometimes be helpful, but I didn’t find much of a need to play with the color.

Game mode

Like many of XGIMI’s other products, the Halo+ has a game mode that sports a lower latency at 26.5ms. For me, this is fine for playing more casual games and racing games like Forza Horizon 5, but for more competitive FPS games, it’s still a little too laggy.

Like the older model, swapping into game mode negates some of the advanced image adjustments like the four-point correction.

Built-in audio

For audio, the Halo+ has the same two 5W Harman/Kardon speakers. For a portable projector, they’re great. With that 3.5mm audio out, though, it’s easy to listen on some headphones or connect another sound system to the projector.

The internal speakers will get plenty loud to fill a room, making it great for a portable option. The projector can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

When plugged in, the fan noise is audible, but it was never overwhelming for most media. When unplugged, the fan noise gets lower. Unlike the AAXA M7, fan noise was never an issue with the Halo+.

Menu/navigation

Using Android 10, the XGIMI Halo+ is fairly intuitive when it comes to navigating menus. There is a home screen that displays all of your apps and will even suggest media to play next. Most items can be customized and moved around. The favorite apps can also be swapped out to get quick access to the ones that are most used.

And the remote features a Google assistant button so you can use your voice to search for shows or other media

Netflix

While Halo+ supports streaming apps like Disney, Hulu, and HBOMax, Netflix still requires a workaround. You have to first install the desktop manager app and then install Netflix through there. And while it isn’t as seamless as a native app, at least there is a workaround. Or, you could always use a Roku or other streaming stick or a gaming console to stream media.

Battery Life

Battery life is also pretty impressive on the XGIMI Halo+. After about 1 hour and 45 minutes of streaming Netflix, the screen darkened as a low battery warning came up and the projector shut off completely after 2 hours and 20 minutes.

9to5Toys’ Take

And that all sounds pretty impressive, but it does come at a price. The XGIMI Halo+ comes in at $850. For that price, though, the Halo+ is brighter than more affordable projectors like the Capsule II. The smart image adjustment features also make it more capable and easier to set up.

Or, if you don’t need the portable nature of the projector, check out XGIMI’s Elfin projector. With 1080p resolution and 800 ANSI lumens, it’s packing a lot of the same features for just $640. And, if you do end up wanting to take it with you, you can always add a portable power station like one from Jackery to power some adventures.

If you really want to take your home projector experience to the next level, check out our review of the XGIMI Aura ultra-short-throw projector.

