Originally $500 Karaoke-ready 500W Samsung Sound Tower Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Speaker now $179

Cool Beans (99.4% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Bluetooth Speaker for $179 shipped. Regularly $500 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $300, this one is now going for $298 over at Amazon and is at the lowest price we have tracked. It has never dropped below $278 there and our previous all-time low from last month dropped it down to $199. Carrying 500W of party-rocking voltage, this is the kind of speaker that can seriously out power most of the smaller, more portable Bluetooth speakers out there while still being compact enough to take with you wherever your adventures might take you (for the most part). Alongside built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth streaming, and its bi-directional sound output, it features LED lighting that syncs to your beats as well as mic input to bring some karaoke action to your summer gatherings this year. More details below.

If the 500W of power and karaoke action isn’t of interest to you, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. In most cases, the party speakers fetch a premium because of these reasons, but if your gatherings can make do with a more modest sound system, take a look at Anker’s floating wireless Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker. Now marked down to $88 to match the 2022 low, this one is even more portable and nearly $100 less expensive.

We are also tracking a solid offer on the Belkin Qi Wireless Charging Speaker. As the name suggests, this one brings a wireless charging pad to the mix you won’t get on any of the other aforementioned solutions here. It’s not as powerful and is more firmly planted in the nightstand or kitchen speaker category, but it is also down at just $30 shipped on Amazon as well. Get a closer look at what it has to offer right here, then hit up our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for even more summer sound system deals.

Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga features:

Stereo sound with 500 watt high power bi-directional speakers

Bi-directional Sound: Experience wider room filling sound

Dynamic bass for sound you can feel. Dynamic Bass: Boost the bass with the touch of a button

LED Party Lights: Experience light effects that pulse with the beat

Karaoke Mode: Belt out your best solo with single mic input

Product Dimensions: 13.8″ W x 25.6″ H x 12.7″ D

Wi-Fi Enabled

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!