Anker’s floating wireless Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker matching 2022 low at $88

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker for $87.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is matching our previous mention at 20% off the going rate as well as the lowest price we have tracked across 2022. Designed to accompany you outdoors, it features 100% titanium drivers – “press play and experience huge stereo sound that’s distortion-free, even at high volumes” – with a frequency range up to 40kHz as well as a floating design with an IP67 waterproof rating. Alongside the integrated handle and connectivity with all of your smart devices, it also boasts a 24-hour playback time per charge to keep the music going all day and then some. Head below for more details.

While some colorways are beginning to sell out, you still have time to take advantage of Amazon’s spring and summer JBL speaker sale for additional options at even lower prices. Starting from $30 shipped (if you’re fast), you’ll find a range of the brand’s beloved portable Bluetooth speakers on sale in our previous roundup.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on Belkin wireless Qi-equipped Bluetooth speaker setup right here. This model brings some additional functionality to your setup with a built-in wireless charging pad alongside the usual wireless audio streaming with one-touch pairing. Take a closer look at what it offers in this deal post. And then dive into our constantly updated portable Bluetooth speaker hub for additional offers to keep the tunes rolling all summer long.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker features:

Extreme Outdoor Sound: Make a statement with Motion Boom outdoor speaker—press play and experience huge stereo sound that’s distortion-free, even at high volumes.

100% Pure Titanium: Motion Boom’s drivers have pure titanium diaphragms to reproduce high frequencies up to 40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.

IPX7 Waterproof and Floats: Don’t freak out if Motion Boom outdoor speaker goes for a dip! It’s fully waterproof and floats on water.

24-Hour Playtime: Motion Boom outdoor speaker delivers up to 24 hours of playtime from a single charge to keep the music playing on camping weekends, days at the beach, boat trips, and more.

