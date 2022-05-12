Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Qi Wireless Charging Speaker $30 (Save 40%), more

Amazon now offers the Belkin Wireless Charging Speaker for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while delivering a new 2022 low. This is not only the first markdown in 3 months, but also a match of the all-time low only set once before on Black Friday. Delivering the perfect desk or nightstand companion, Belkin’s hybrid accessory packs a Qi charging pad and speaker into a single unit. Featuring a 10W Qi pad that can also dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, there’s an integrated Bluetooth speaker with one-touch pairing. On top of an upright design, it’ll power your handset in both vertical and horizontal positions.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years . Wirelessly charge your smartphone while listening to music, streaming videos, or video calling with friends . Fast wireless charging at speeds up to 10W for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, Note10, Note10+, Note9, Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3, 3XL, more. One-touch pairing makes connecting devices via Bluetooth easy. Charge in portrait or landscape orientation, so you can keep doing the things you love while you charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!