Upgrade your PC with an ASUS TUF/ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti up to $300 off, more from $930

Amazon is offering a deal on the ASUS TUF RTX 3080 Ti OC 12GB GPU for $1,249.99 shipped. Pick up the slightly faster ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti for $1,399.99. Normally $1,550 and $1,650 respectively, there’s up to $300 in savings to enjoy here with new all-time lows on both GPUs. If you want to game at 4K 120Hz, and possibly push into 6K or 8K gaming on slightly lower settings, then the RTX 3080 Ti is your best bet in this price range. You’ll find 12GB of GDDR6X memory here, 2nd generation RT cores and 3rd generation Tensor cores. On top of that, ASUS has applied an overclock to both GPUs, and there’s ample cooling to ensure you can enjoy peak performance for longer when gaming. Learn more about the RTX 3080 Ti in our announcement coverage and then head below for a discounted RTX 3080 12GB as well.

Also on sale at Amazon is the ASUS TUF RTX 3080 OC 12GB GPU for $1,049.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal $1,200 going rate, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low here. While it might not be quite as powerful as the RTX 3080 Ti deal above, it does have the same 12GB of GDDR6X memory for high-end gaming. However, the RTX 3080 is geared more toward 1440p ultra gaming at 144+ FPS and 4K60 ultra, depending on what type of monitor you have. It’s still a powerful GPU and you can learn more about it in our announcement coverage. While we haven’t gone hands-on with the 12GB variant of the RTX 3080, we loved the 10GB model when we benchmarked it.

However, on the AMD side of things, you can pick up the XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6900 XT on sale for $929.99 at Amazon right now. Down from $1,050, this also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The RX 6900 XT packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which is a slight step down from the GDDR6X found in all the GPUs above. However, the 6900 XT does bring the ability to game at 8K in certain titles and setting choices, which is more than the RTX 3080/Ti deal above can deliver in most scenarios. Check out our announcement coverage to take a deeper dive into the RX 6900 XT.

All of the GPUs on sale today do need quite a bit of power to function. You can get away with a 850W PSU in most scenarios, though having a bit of extra headroom is never a bad thing. So, don’t forget that we found the be quiet! 1,200W PSU on sale for $214 at Amazon yesterday, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

ASUS TUF RTX 3080 Ti OC features:

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition features three Axial-tech Fans and a MaxContact heatsink to deliver best-in-class thermal performance. Military-grade Capacitors and other TUF components enhance durability and performance.

