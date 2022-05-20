Save $330 on Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB in 1-day refurbished Woot sale, more

Woot is ending the work week today with the launch of its latest 1-day sale that’s discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies otherwise. Leading the way is the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB at $519.99. While you’d have originally paid $850, today’s offer is the best price yet for this capacity at $330 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level Galaxy S21 smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as elevated 256GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty. Then head below for more.

As for other ways to get in on the unlocked Android game, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts up for grabs in Woot’s 1-day sale. You’ll find a collection of previous-generation handsets in certified refurbished condition, all of which are backed by the same warranty above. Ranging from some previous flagships to even more affordable models for family members who don’t need the latest and great, be sure to check out everything before the sale ends.

Though if you’re just looking to get in on the Galaxy S22 series for the first time, we’re still tracking some discounts on Samsung’s latest. Spanning all three months, you can now score new all-time lows on each of the handsets at up to $250 off to go alongside all of the other discounts in our Android guide this week.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

