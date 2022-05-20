Philips Hue Bluetooth color smart bulb offers HomeKit Adaptive Lighting for $35 (Save $10)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $45, today’s offer is marking the second-best price to date at $10 off while coming within $10 of the all-time low only set in February. This is the best price since, as well. Perfect for getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding a current setup, these bulbs are some of our favorites at 9to5Toys. On top of the usual Zigbee support for pairing to the hub for HomeKit control, there’s added Bluetooth for pairing directly to your smartphone, Echo speaker, and more. That’s alongside Color Ambiance illumination at the equivalent of 60W and even HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support. Head below for more.

If you can live without the color aspect of the lead deal, the White Ambiance bulb from Philips Hue delivers an identical feature set otherwise. So not only are you looking at support for both Bluetooth and Zigbee, but also a more affordable $23 price tag that’ll let you add some adjustable temperature lighting to your smart home for less.

Though one of the main reasons that the lead deal is as low as it is today is to accommodate some of the newer additions to the Philips Hue lineup. One such recent release, the medium lumen series, is currently on sale right now for those who need a bit more light in their setups. Currently dropping to $41 at Amazon, this brighter color smart bulb enters at the equivalent of a 75W incandescent alternative at one of the best prices yet.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the (free) Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Works with all Echo smart speakers/displays and Google Nest devices, (Hue Hub required for Echo (1st Gen) and Echo Dot (1st Gen)).

