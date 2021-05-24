FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim sees first discount to $18, more in latest sale

Anker is starting off the week with its latest Amazon sale, discounting a selection of chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the new PowerWave Pad Slim MagSafe Charger for $17.99 when code MRANKER2562 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $21, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen since being unveiled earlier in the month and marks a new all-time low.

As Anker’s most compact MagSafe-compatible charger to date, its new PowerWave Pad Slim features a magnetic design that can snap right onto the back of your iPhone 12 series handset. It can refuel your device at 7.5W speeds, and is even more lightweight than Apple’s official model. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals include:

And then speaking of other notable discounts for your iPhone or Android charging setup, this morning saw a collection of iOttie’s popular accessories go on sale. With a series of car mounts and chargers available, prices start at $17.

Anker PowerWave Pad Slim MagSafe Charger features:

Attach PowerWave magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12, and let the power flow. Enjoy all the features of your phone unobstructed by twisted, tangled charging cables. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more. With the included detachable USB-A connector for versatility, and the freedom of our 5 ft cable, you can charge comfortably almost anywhere.

