Amazon’s regularly up to $30 Qi Dual Wireless Charging Pad now $10, plus more from $2.50

Woot has now kicked off its Ultimate Wireless Accessory sale with markdowns on a wide range of charging gear from Amazon Basics, Samsung, and more. Many of the items in the sale will drop down an additional $5 when you apply code WIRELESS at checkout alongside the free Prime shipping (a $6 delivery fee will apply without it). One standout is the Amazon Basics Qi Certified Dual 10W Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99 using the code above. This one launched at over $40 and regularly fetches closer to $30 these days. We have never seen it drop below $16 directly on Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Alongside and included AC adapter, this simple no-frills charging pad includes a pair of Qi wireless charging pads for your iOS and Android phones as well as earbuds, and more. It delivers up to 10W of power to compatible devices as well as sleep-friendly LED charging indicators and the ability to transmit power through cases under 5mm thick. More deals and details below.

You can browse through the rest of the Ultimate Wireless Accessory sale at Woot right here. Pricing starts at around $2.50 Prime shipped when you apply the code above on everything from wall chargers and USB-C cables to power banks, Lightning adapters, UV sanitizers, budget-friendly earbuds, and much more. Everything is waiting for you on this landing page.

Alongside everything in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup, we also spotted a notable price drop on Apple’s official Find My MagSafe Wallet. This magnetic accessory delivers a high-tech wallet solution to iPhone 12 and 13 users with Apple’s latest Find My support at the best price we have ever tracked. Get a closer look and all of the details you need as part of today’s coverage. Plus, you’ll find even more charging gear and smartphone add-on discounts right there.

Amazon Basics Qi Dual 10W Wireless Charging Pad features:

High-Speed Dynamic Charging: Take advantage of high-speed charging on two devices simultaneously with an optimized chipset providing 10W charging on LG/Samsung phones and 7.5W charging on iPhones. Compatible with Apple iPhone 12/Pro/Pro Max/Mini, 11/Pro/XS Max, XS/XS/X, 8/Plus; LG G7/V30/V35/V40; Samsung Galaxy S10/10+/10E, S9/9+, S8; Samsung Note 10/Pro, 9,8, and most Qi-enabled devices

Sleep-Friendly LED Indicator: The LED indicator allows you to easily check the charging status of your device and is designed to be gentle enough that it won’t disturb your sleep. If the indicator is FLASHING GREEN, check to make sure there are no foreign objects between your phone and the charging surface and, if still present, restart your phone; If the indicator is PULSING GREEN, please check if you are using the correct adapter (refer to Welcome Guide for details)

