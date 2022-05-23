Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Basix 20W USB-C/18W USB-A Portable Battery $14, more

AUKEY’s official Newegg storefront is offering its Basix 10,000mAh 20W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $13.97 shipped. For comparison, it sells direct from AUKEY for $24 right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Designed as one of the “smallest and lightest” 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market according to AUKEY, this battery is great for keeping in your pocket while traveling this summer. It has a 20W USB-C PD port and the USB-A is 18W Quick Charge 3.0 for supported devices. This ensures that you can easily charge two devices at once and top off while away from the house this summer. Plus, since it’s so compact, it won’t take up a lot of room in your pocket, purse, or laptop backpack.
One of the smallest and lightest 10000mAh portable chargers available. Easily fits into the palm of your hand, and the minimalist LED indicator shows the remaining power at a glance. The USB-C port supports up to 20W PD, ideal for charging the iPhone 12 to well over 50% in just 30 minutes. The USB-A port supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0, ideal for refueling a range of Android devices at top speed.
Offers USB-C at one end, and standard USB-A at the other. Fast-charge two devices at the same time, or recharge the power bank through USB-C while you charge a device. Offers a comprehensive suite of safety measures, including protection against overheating, overcurrent and overcharging.
