Pair your iPhone 13 with Apple’s official Find My MagSafe Wallet at just $36 (Reg. $59)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the official Apple MagSafe Wallet with Find My in Midnight for $35.99 shipped. Delivering the best price to date, this drop from the usual $59 going rate is well below our previous $48 mention and amounts to a grand total of 39% in savings. Having been refreshed last fall to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

Normally we’d recommend taking a look at this popular alternative from CASETiFY for another solution to get in the MagSafe wallet game. But with as affordable as the lead deal is, there’s really no reason to be going for an offering that isn’t the first-party model. Unless you’re a big fan of the environmentally-friendly faux leather build that CASETiFY delivers, go score the featured markdown before time runs out.

As far as other magnetic accessories to outfit your iPhone 13 series handset with, we’re tracking a pair of notable markdowns to go alongside the rest of this week’s best Apple deals. First up, the very first price cut of the year on Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger at $34. That’s alongside a rare discount live on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, which now delivers 7.5W charging to an iPhone 13 at $87.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

