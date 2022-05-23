Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather and Silicone cases on sale from $28

Amazon is now offering the official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case in Midnight for $35.99 shipped. Down from the typical $59 price tag, this is marking a new all-time low on the style at 39% off while also beating our previous mention by $4. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.

We’re also now tracking the second-best price yet on Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case. Dropping to $29.99 at Amazon in the Midnight style, this is best price yet at $14 under our previous mention and a total of 47% off the usual $49 price tag. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, this silicone offering protects your iPhone 13 with a soft-touch and grippy finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Or if you’re rocking an iPhone 13 mini, the official case is sitting at $27.99 from its usual $49 price tag.

As far as other magnetic accessories to outfit your iPhone 13 series handset with, we’re tracking a pair of notable markdowns to go alongside the rest of this week’s best Apple deals. First up, the very first price cut of the year on Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger at $34. That’s alongside a rare discount live on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, which now delivers 7.5W charging to an iPhone 13 at $87.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!