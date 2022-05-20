First deals hit Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 4K/8K smart TVs at up to $1,000 off from $1,798

Today we are tracking the first notable Amazon price drops on Samsung’s 2022 Mini LED 4K and 8K TVs. First up, The Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series mini-LED Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV is now $1,797.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000 like it still fetches at Best Buy, this is $202 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the very first notable price drop we have tracked. “Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum mini-LEDs,” this 2022 model is packed with the latest features including Quantum HDR 24x dynamic contrast, Dolby Atmos, smart calibration, a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 incepts, full array local dimming, and more. You’ll also find support for Alexa and Google Assistant alongside direct access to all of the best streaming services, 4K (2160p) resolutions, two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. GEt more details in our launch coverage and head below for more deals on the 2022 Samsung TV lineup.

More Samsung 2022 4K/8K Smart TV deals:

Be sure to dive into our launch coverage of Samsung’s new The Frame lineup with AirPlay 2, enhanced matte displays, and more. We have also detailed the Sony 2022 Bravia Google TVs with video calling action as well as LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs that are now available starting from $1,399. Then swing by our home theater deal hub for additional price drops.

Samsung 65-Inch 2022 QLED 4K Mini LED Smart TV features:

QUANTUM MATRIX WITH MINI LEDs: Brilliant details shine even in daylight; Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, it takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast

NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR WITH 4K UPSCALING*: See all you enjoy upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution; The Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI based deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it to full 4K

QUANTUM HDR 24X: Enjoy the dynamic contrast that has vivid colors jumping off the screen; Quantum HDR 24X enables the details in your movies and shows to come alive through a rich spectrum of hues

DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND: Enjoy rich, vibrant 3D sound that moves with the action happening on screen. From a series of strategically placed speakers, the audio follows the movement for a realistic sound experience that invites you into the movies, shows, sports and games you love. Plus with Dolby Atmos built-in, hear the rain from above and the explosion from beyond

