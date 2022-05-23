Save $100 on LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor at all-time low of $497, more

Amazon offers the LG 34WN780-B 34-inch Ergo UltraWide 1440p Monitor for $496.99 shipped. On sale for the very first time this year, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $597 price tag and is matching the all-time low last set back in July of 2022. Bringing 34-inches of 1440p screen real estate to your setup, LG’s recent Ergo monitor delivers an UltraWide form-factor backed by AMD FreeSync support. Living up to its name, this monitor also packs a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk to offer various viewing angles and heights. I picked one of these monitors up the first time it went on sale, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my M1 iMac. Head below for more

Also on sale today, Amazon carries the LG Ergo savings over to the 32-inch 4K UltraFine 32UN880-B Monitor. Now sitting at the best price of the year at $596.99, this one is a step up from the lead deal with its 4K panel. While you’re ditching the UltraWide form-factor, there’s still $100 in savings to be had as well as the second-best price to date. There’s also USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity to complement the unique ergonomic mount.

While you’ll find some more gaming-focused monitors in our PC gaming guide as we start the week, having a reliable dock to pair with either of the displays discounted above is a notable way to improve the experience. We recently took a hands-on look at two different options, with Brydge Stone Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock being quite the standout. Though this USB-C option from Anker might be a better solution if driving upwards of three displays is a must.

LG 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor features:

Expand screen space with the 34WN780-B.AUS UltraWide Ergo 34″ 21:9 QHD IPS Monitor from LG. Featuring a 34″ panel with IPS or In-Plane Switching technology, this monitor provides a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. A 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m² brightness, and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles ensure clear graphics. Furthermore, a 5 ms (GtG) response time and AMD Radeon FreeSync support allow for smooth performance.

