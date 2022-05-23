Instant Pot cookers and air fryers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals from $79

Justin Kahn -
$70 off From $79

Amazon has now kicked off a new batch of Instant Pot multi-cooker and air fryer deals starting from $79. One standout is the Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook for $119.95 shipped. Regularly $150, this one hit Amazon back in September and has only ever dropped this low a few times before today. This is matching the Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate. Delivering a 6-in-1 setup with the ability to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or dehydrate, it also features a ClearCook window and internal light so you can keep an eye on the action. From there, it features built-in OdorErase air filters as well as six programmable presets for one-touch cooking, an adjustable temperature range up to 400-degrees, and “little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes.” Head below for more Instant Pot deals. 

More Amazon Instant Pot deals:

Then head over to our home goods hub for even more of the best cooking and kitchen deals to kick the week off. If you need a new blending system for some iced cocktails this summer (and all of your meal prep), we are now tracking an all-time low on Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO. In fact, it just dropped even lower over the weekend to the best we have seen at $108 shipped. Get a closer look and all of the details on right here

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in 1 Air Fryer features:

  • 6-in-1 air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate
  • ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket
  • OdorErase built-in air filters to remove odors during cooking
  • 6 customizable cooking programs for quick one-touch meals
  • EvenCrisp air flow technology for the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil
  • Adjustable cooking temperature from 95 to 400° F (35 to 205° C) to fit any recipe

