Ninja’s 3-rack multi-cooker air/steam fryer hits Amazon low at $180 ($150 off), more from $135

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $179.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $330, today’s offer is a sizable $150 price drop, $20 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a modern multi-cooker with built-in air frying action that can accomodate an entire family and then some, today’s deal is worth a look. Alongside the steam fry action, this model also delivers pressure options and traditional air frying with 14 cooking settings all under one Smart Lid. It provides a three tier cooking rack system as well, so you can make “full 3-component meals at the touch of a button.” Head below for more deals and details.

Amazon is also dishing up an on-page coupon for the 6-quart model that brings the price down to $134.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is another big-time $145 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one go for less in limited Kohl’s sale events, if you need a smaller solution, the Prime shipping might make this an enticing lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. The spec sheet is mostly the same, just with a smaller capacity and a 2-tier cooking system.

This morning also saw Amazon launch a fresh new Instant Pot sale loaded with multi-cookers and air fryers. The deals start from $79 shipped and everything is neatly organized for you in our roundup right here. Just be sure to scope out this deal on Cuisinart’s flat top grill at over $100 off as well as its 3-piece Pizza Grilling Set while it’s marked down to $29.50 shipped from the regular $40 price tag.

Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer features:

NINJA FOODI XL PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL601 in dry mode only).

