Jazwares’ new Micro Galaxy Squadron series re-creates Star Wars vehicles accurate in scale 

Today, Jazwares is launching a new collection of Star Wars collectibles with its Micro Galaxy Squadron lineup. The new vehicles arriving look to continue the miniature designs of Micro Machines but with a focus on accurately portraying various iconic starfighters in the same scale. Complete with fittingly tiny recreations of the pilots for each signature vehicle from the Star Wars universe, all of the details are down below.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles revealed

Right off the bat with the new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, it’s very clear just what Jazwares is looking to capture with its new lineup of collectibles from a galaxy far, far away. In what is a spiritual successor to the Micro Machines of old, the new lineup takes on very familiar designs but with a new approach to the miniature models.

Aside from the variety you’ll find throughout the collection (more on that later), the real unique selling point of the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron lineup is the scale. One of the biggest pain points of being a Star Wars collector, be it LEGO, Hasbro, or really any other licensed toys for that matter is lack of scale among the vehicles. In universe, there’s a big difference between the X-Wing and Millennium Falcon, a difference that many collectibles don’t take into consideration. Well, aside from Jazwares this time around.

Each of the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles are designed to fit in the same scale as each other. Be it the flagship Falcon that is headlining the collection or one of the more affordable vehicles from a galaxy far, far away like an AT-ST, everything will is designed to be as accurate as possible, at least for as tiny as some of these can be.

Jazwares is also considering scale in another sense as well. The lineup is broader than some of the other collectible series out there, with the Micro Galaxy Squadron series covering Star Wars properties ranging from the Original Trilogy to Prequels and even Disney+ series.

To go alongside the actual vehicles, Jazwares is including some miniature creations of iconic Star Wars characters for the Micro Galaxy Squadron lineup. This of course includes the classics of Luke, Han, Leia, Old Ben, and Darth Vader, but also various Imperial troopers and more. Each of these are quite similar to how characters in the original Micro Machines series would look, which is to say pretty small!

Much like the sizes on the lineup varies per vehicle, the pricing on each of the releases is also different. Something like the Millennium Falcon will run you $44.99, while a more midsized vehicle such as the Razor Crest will set you back $29.99. Personal starfighters like an X-Wing or Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced each go for $16.99, and some of the even smaller models retail for as little as $5.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!