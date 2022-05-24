Exploding Kittens unleash its latest NSFW adult party card game, inflatable Slap Stick included

It’s time to take a look at the latest release in the card-based adult party games space, Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW. Coming from the makers of Exploding Kittens – one of the best adult party games in its own right and is even available on iOS – today we are getting the NSFW version of Poetry For Neanderthals delivering “an after-hours twist on the company’s fastest growing game.” These kinds of card games can be a great time at get-togethers and the latest has now arrived to grace your summer parties. Head below for more details on the new adult party game from Exploding Kittens.

New adult party games – Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW

For folks under 17, the Poetry for Neanderthals by Exploding Kittens standard edition takes a more family friendly approach. But once the kids go to bed and the drinks are flying, you’ll want to pull out the new Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW.

Best for players ages 17 and up, Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW is a word-guessing adult party game with an after-hours twist. The game forces players to only use single-syllable words to describe complex, and sometimes inappropriate, terms or get bopped.

It’s not just the content that puts this one in the adult party games category. By “get bopped” they mean you get spanked with a 2-foot inflatable Spank Stick. It works something like this, one player needs to get a group of friends to guess the phrase on the card. The trick here is that, as a Neanderthal Poet, you can only use one syllable words to make it happen. But if you accidentally use a word with more than one syllable, well…that’s where the inflatable Spank Stick comes into play. The team that guesses as many words and phrases within an allotted time limited wins.

Adult party games: When a teammate guesses correctly, that team is awarded points, and the Poetry Card passes off to the opposing team. If any rules are broken along the way, the Poet is bopped gently(ish) with the two-foot inflatable Slap Stick, and a point is lost and forfeited to the other team. The team with the most points, wins!

And just like some of the best adult party games out there, it only takes about five minutes to get the hang of it and about 15 minutes to get through it, according to the Exploding Kittens team that created it.

Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW edition ships with 200 double-sided cards, a sand timer, a pair of game boards, and the ever-important inflatable Spank Stick. It is available directly from Exploding Kittens at $20.99, but is yet to hit Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Exploding Kittens can be a real blast to play with friends and is easily one of the best adult party games out there, especially the NSFW edition. I have yet to give Poetry for Neanderthals standard edition, but if it’s even half as fun as it sounds, it’s hard to imagine the NSFW edition not taking it up a notch from there. Let us know below what your favorite adult party games are…actually I take that back, this might not be a good idea.

